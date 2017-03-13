5 WWE Superstars who were successful after wrestling

Professional wrestling is something those involved in it are passionate. How successful are some after their careers came to an end?

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 13 Mar 2017, 22:36 IST

Where does Stratus rank amongst our list of former wrestlers with successful post-wrestling careers?

Professional wrestling is something that those involved in it are passionate about. They don't do it because they have to, but because they want to. However, the physical toll it can take on one's body suggests that the pain isn't necessarily always worth the gain.

For all the John Cenas of the world, there are some veterans of twenty years in the business still touring the independents in search of their opportunity to showcase what they can do on the most prominent stage of them all.

Not a lot is made of what happens to wrestlers once their time in the ring is through. Often, we only hear of the cases of men and women who are in financial difficulty, when the physical burden that came with being a professional wrestler leaves them with nothing.

However, there are several instances of wrestlers that didn't allow wrestling to dictate their future. While they are proud of their accomplishments in the ring and of who they are, they are equally proud of the lives that they’ve made for themselves after wrestling.

Here are five former wrestlers who have made a successful career for themselves after their careers were over.

#5 Charlie Haas

Charlie Haas turned a successful tag team and singles run into various business undertakings

As part of the World's Greatest Tag Team, Haas achieved his fair share of success. Alongside partner Shelton Benjamin, he captured the WWE tag team championships on multiple occasions.

After their team split up, Haas was used in a variety of different roles. While at times his character had more of a comedic side, that still didn't negate his overall in-ring ability.

Earlier in his career, Haas and his late brother Russ were in the midst of gaining momentum until Russ' untimely passing. However, Charlie continued to compete for a number of years not only in the WWE but in Ring of Honor as well.

After announcing his retirement in 2013, Haas has become an entrepreneur.

He opened a nutrition shop with his wife and is also a territory manager for R3 Wound Care and Hyperbarics in the Dallas, Texas area. Haas's knowledge of health and wellness has provided him with a vehicle to succeed after his wrestling career came to an end.

He has shown that with the support of those around him, as well as drive and determination, a successful post-wrestling career was definitely possible.