Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Unlikely Candidates To Become The Next John Cena

Sagnik Monga
ANALYST
Feature

Nearing the end?
Nearing the end?

For the last 15 years, John Cena has been the undeniable face of WWE. From merchandise to selling out shows to the fanbase, Cena's dominance over the company has been second to none. After winning 16 World Championships, headlining countless pay-per-views, and reigning supremacy all over the world, "The Champ" is in the later stages of his in-ring career, and with his Hollywood schedule, he might not have many years to serve in WWE.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

With an influx of young talent, WWE has no shortage of superstars who are more than capable to become the new babyface sensation. From cutting passionate promos to selling merchandise, a couple of new wrestlers are starting to take over as hot candidates to replace John Cena as the poster boy of the promotion.

Let's take a look at four such possible performers who, if booked appropriately, can take WWE by storm as the rightful heir to the Cenation Leader.

Honourable Mention: Luke Harper

#4 Kofi Kingston

A Singles run for The Jamaican Sensation?
A Singles run for The Jamaican Sensation?

Remember the time when Kofi Kingston was gradually climbing up the ladder to become the top babyface of WWE? Feuds with Randy Ordon, Chris Jericho, and Dolph Ziggler helped Kingston become a beloved "face" amongst the WWE Universe.

Eventually, the push ended and Kofi dropped down to the mid-card status. The New Day is one of the most exciting teams on the roster today, but what Kofi needs is a singles push. He's been with the company for around ten years and deserves at least one WWE Championship run.

With supreme in-ring abilities and undeniable charisma, Kofi Kingston is one of the brightest prospects for selling out shows, provided the creative books him right.

Page 1 of 4 Next
New Day American Alpha John Cena Sami Zayn Greatest Faces in WWE history
10 WWE feuds we are dying to see
RELATED STORY
Season's Beatings: 10 reasons why every WWE fan should be...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars that could be the next John Cena
RELATED STORY
5 current superstars who could be WWE's Georges St-Pierre
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who are currently injured and when they...
RELATED STORY
7 WWE loyalists who would fit perfectly in the NJPW
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from Money in the Bank 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers with the best record at the Money In The Bank...
RELATED STORY
WWE's 10 Best Championship Reigns in the 2010s
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars who should win the U.S. title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us