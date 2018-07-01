4 Unlikely Candidates To Become The Next John Cena

Nearing the end?

For the last 15 years, John Cena has been the undeniable face of WWE. From merchandise to selling out shows to the fanbase, Cena's dominance over the company has been second to none. After winning 16 World Championships, headlining countless pay-per-views, and reigning supremacy all over the world, "The Champ" is in the later stages of his in-ring career, and with his Hollywood schedule, he might not have many years to serve in WWE.

With an influx of young talent, WWE has no shortage of superstars who are more than capable to become the new babyface sensation. From cutting passionate promos to selling merchandise, a couple of new wrestlers are starting to take over as hot candidates to replace John Cena as the poster boy of the promotion.

Let's take a look at four such possible performers who, if booked appropriately, can take WWE by storm as the rightful heir to the Cenation Leader.

Honourable Mention: Luke Harper

#4 Kofi Kingston

A Singles run for The Jamaican Sensation?

Remember the time when Kofi Kingston was gradually climbing up the ladder to become the top babyface of WWE? Feuds with Randy Ordon, Chris Jericho, and Dolph Ziggler helped Kingston become a beloved "face" amongst the WWE Universe.

Eventually, the push ended and Kofi dropped down to the mid-card status. The New Day is one of the most exciting teams on the roster today, but what Kofi needs is a singles push. He's been with the company for around ten years and deserves at least one WWE Championship run.

With supreme in-ring abilities and undeniable charisma, Kofi Kingston is one of the brightest prospects for selling out shows, provided the creative books him right.