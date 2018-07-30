Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Wrestlers who got better with age 

Sanjay Dutta
Top 5 / Top 10
1.40K   //    30 Jul 2018, 23:31 IST

Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect 'John Cena'.
Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect 'John Cena'.

Wrestling like any other combat sports is physically demanding. A wrestler has a travel almost every day, perform for 3-5 days at a stretch and stay from their home and family for the major part of the year and it's no easy task especially when you reach a certain age and have a family who needs you to be at home.

Being a physically demanding sport where your look is put under great scrutiny means that the wrestlers have to go through vigorous training every day to look the part inside the squared circle.

But as they grow older it becomes increasingly difficult for them to perform at that elite level for a long period of time as they have to go through numerous injuries during the course of their careers. The younger wrestlers are more athletic and agile in the ring than the older lot.

With that being said, there have been some wrestlers who stride in the later parts of their careers. These superstars continued to perform at an elite level despite their growing age and have proved the pre-conceived notion of wrestling being a young man's sports wrong in more ways than one.

Here are 5 such wrestlers:

#5 AJ Styles


The Phenomenal AJ Styles
The Phenomenal AJ Styles

Hailed as the greatest performer of this generation, AJ Styles has been the MVP of WWE ever since he debuted in the company at Royal Rumble 2016. Since then, he has won the US Title thrice and the WWE championship twice with his current reign being the longest WWE championship reign in over five years.

Styles has the match of the night almost every night and his meteoric rose in the world's largest wrestling can be attributed to his tremendous in-ring abilities and unshakable work ethic which he has been able to maintain over the years.

People were skeptical when Styles signed with WWE in 2016 as he was 39 years old and wrestlers usually wind up their careers by that age. But to say that the Georgia native has proved his doubters wrong would be an understatement, not only has Styles had great matches with virtually every superstar he has faced but also he has become a cornerstone and go-to guy for the company and this is something which was unfathomable even five years ago. 


1 / 5 NEXT
Sanjay Dutta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Fetching more content...
