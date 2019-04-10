5 Wrestlers who should challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship

Seth has finally conquered the Beast, but who can dethrone the Architect?

Finally, WWE fans can rejoice. Not only are we free from the horrors of the 'part-time' champion Brock Lesnar, but we have a real champion - a genuine workhorse in all respects. Seth Rollins has finally grabbed the big red belt in style as he conquered The Beast Incarnate at the Showcase of the Immortals.

In what can be described as one of the best WrestleManias in recent years, Seth Rollins became only the third person to have won both the WWE and Universal Championships.

And now it's time for the challenge. With a long list of superstars eagerly waiting for a shot at the title, it will be interesting to see which superstars will come forward to challenge Rollins in the time to come.

Also, with the superstar shake-up approaching, there are a lot of possible match combinations. Let's have a look at 5 wrestlers who need to challenge Seth Rollins for RAW's top prize.

#5 Roman Reigns

The Big Dog would be ready to reclaim his yard

After an emotional comeback to WWE and a heartfelt match at WrestleMania 35, Roman Reigns should look to move onto higher avenues. His match with Drew McIntyre could have been considered as a number one contender's match for the WWE Universal Championship.

With Roman overcoming the Scottish Psychopath at the grand event, he might set his sights on RAW's top prize once again. Also, considering Roman never lost the Universal Title in the first place, this is one opportunity he deserves.

One of the top babyfaces on the RAW roster, both figuratively and on paper, Roman would be one of the best challengers to Seth Rollins in many ways. Firstly, these two can have a barn burner of a match. Both these Shield members know each other very well and their past encounters have been awesomely entertaining.

Secondly, a babyface-babyface dynamic would be a breath of fresh air for the audiences, who have seen so many matches involving a heel-face dynamic at WrestleMania 35. Whatever the outcome may be, this match could potentially open up a lot more possible storylines for the near future.

