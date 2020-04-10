5 WWE wrestlers who should be a part of a storyline with Bobby Lashley

The Dominator does require some dominating storylines after his loss at WrestleMania

RAW or SmackDown both have a plethora of Superstars that will be the perfect opponent for Bobby Lashley

Amit Shukla

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is one Superstar that has a lot of accolades to his credit. He is an Air Force veteran and has been a part of various sports during his life. He trained to be a part of the 2004 Olympic Games, but gunfire took his dreams away, and he later stepped inside the ropes to provide the fans with some quality entertainment.

Bobby was a part of WWE from 2005 to 2006 and later moved to ECW for a year, where he became the ECW Champion. It was around this time that he represented current United States President Donald Trump against Vince McMahon's pick, Umaga, in a Battle of the Billionaires match at WrestleMania 23. Vince McMahon lost the match and his hair courtesy of Bobby Lashley.

The Dominator came to terms with the company for his release on the 4th of February in 2008, and he stepped into the Independent Circuit as well as the Mixed Martial Arts division.

Fast forward to 2018, and Bobby returned to the WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania, where it looked like the former ECW Champion, will be booked as a dominant force. On the other hand, Bobby has been a part of some storylines that don't match his caliber. He has been a part of a romantic love triangle storyline, and then his match for WrestleMania 36 was booked in a rush.

A performer of his caliber needs good opponents, and we list some for your reading pleasure:

#5 Brock Lesnar

This will blow the roof away

The fans have been eagerly waiting for these two powerhouses to clash with each other, but the same never happened. The company can get this match done now because Lesnar is no longer the champion, and Lashley has lost the momentum by his side as well. Brock Lesnar lost to Drew McIntyre while Lashley lost to Aleister Black at WrestleMania, and if the company wants to push a fight between them, then they can do so with the assistance of Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman's speech can be interrupted by Bobby Lashley, and this will give the fans something to look forward to, as the match can build up over months only to culminate at SummerSlam.

The Dominator has stated on numerous occasions that he has the skills to take down the former UFC champion. His recent interactions with correspondents backstage have hinted that his association with on-screen wife and manager Lana may come to an end soon.

If this does take place, Lashley will be in a better position as he wouldn't need someone to dominate him while he can dominate the former WWE Champion.

