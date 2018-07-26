Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 wrestlers who should become champions in 2018

Shikhar Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.81K   //    26 Jul 2018, 22:05 IST

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler stood tall after their victory over Titus Worldwide
Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler have put the entire RAW roster on notice

Some wrestlers have the calibre to be champions. They are that good. They can give you a match for the ages. They also bust themselves every week to entertain the fans and prove themselves. But the question is do they have the charisma and ability to be champion?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Not everyone can taste the gold or even get near it. But WWE gives the taste of championship only to selective stars ie look at Brock Lesnar has defended the title seven times and has been champion for more than 470 days or look at John Cena who has been a 16-time World Champion since the past decade.

But in my view, everyone should get a chance to taste the gold, whether it is Singles Title or World Title or the Tag Team Title or the Women's title. Here is my list of wrestlers who should become champions by the end of 2018:

#5 The Authors of Pain (Raw Tag Team Championship)

En
The Authors of Pain were a force to be reckoned with in NXT

Authors of Pain are one of the best tag team on the current roster. The former NXT Tag Team Champions consists of two powerhouses, Akam and Rezar and were drafted to Raw during Super Star Shakeup. But since then, they were sidelined for months and now feuding with Titus Worldwide.

But now after four months of debuting on the main roster, it is the time they hold the Raw Tag Team titles.

The current Raw Tag Team division is stacked and B-Team(Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) as champions, they can easily make a mark and dethrone them by beating them in a few seconds. The fans would personally love to see Authors of Pain winning the titles in 2018.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Authors of Pain Samoa Joe Becky Lynch
Shikhar Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
From Delhi, India Sorry for inconvenience, but slug shows my mother's name so don't get confused.
6 Ways WWE Should Book Finn Balor
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why SAnitY...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who are still undefeated in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE Raw (16 July 2018)
RELATED STORY
25 ways WWE could make Raw better in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 ways to improve Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
NXT - 5 Points to Note (4 April, 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week- 23 June 2018
RELATED STORY
Hits and misses from this week's RAW and SmackDown (June...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us