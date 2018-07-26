5 wrestlers who should become champions in 2018

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler have put the entire RAW roster on notice

Some wrestlers have the calibre to be champions. They are that good. They can give you a match for the ages. They also bust themselves every week to entertain the fans and prove themselves. But the question is do they have the charisma and ability to be champion?

Not everyone can taste the gold or even get near it. But WWE gives the taste of championship only to selective stars ie look at Brock Lesnar has defended the title seven times and has been champion for more than 470 days or look at John Cena who has been a 16-time World Champion since the past decade.

But in my view, everyone should get a chance to taste the gold, whether it is Singles Title or World Title or the Tag Team Title or the Women's title. Here is my list of wrestlers who should become champions by the end of 2018:

#5 The Authors of Pain (Raw Tag Team Championship)

The Authors of Pain were a force to be reckoned with in NXT

Authors of Pain are one of the best tag team on the current roster. The former NXT Tag Team Champions consists of two powerhouses, Akam and Rezar and were drafted to Raw during Super Star Shakeup. But since then, they were sidelined for months and now feuding with Titus Worldwide.

But now after four months of debuting on the main roster, it is the time they hold the Raw Tag Team titles.

The current Raw Tag Team division is stacked and B-Team(Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) as champions, they can easily make a mark and dethrone them by beating them in a few seconds. The fans would personally love to see Authors of Pain winning the titles in 2018.

