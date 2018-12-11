5 Wrestlers who should win the Universal Championship in 2019

Seth Rollins deserves to win the Universal Championship in 2019

The Universal Championship is a world championship, which is currently held by Brock Lesnar. This is his second reign as a champion, and, he has been put under the scanner by the WWE Universe. He is often cited as a 'lazy, part-timer' who hardly appears on TV and defends his title. As a result, there are many other worthy wrestlers in the WWE, who deserve to win the title, and entertain the WWE Universe much more.

Roman Reigns won the title once, but had to vacate owing to illness. However, in 2019, many wrestlers are eyeing the title, and has a good chance of winning the Championship. These wrestlers have an amazing track record, and, all of them has the calibre to deliver main-event worthy matches every week. Let us look at five such wrestlers, who must win the title in 2019.

#5 Bobby Lashley

Lashley needs to win the Universal Championship

Bobby Lashley is a former US Champion and ECW Champion in WWE. He has one of the best physiques in professional pro-wrestling today. Sadly, ever since his return, Bobby Lashley has not been able to make much impact on RAW.

Based on his past records, there is not an iota of doubt that, Bobby Lashley can be a very dominant Champion in WWE. He has an MMA backgorund, and, can squash any wrestlers with ease. He is doing an excellent job as a heel, and, with the Universal title on his shoulders, the sky should be his limit.

His story-lines featuring Lio Rush are damn entertaining, and, he knows to get the best out of his opponents. If he becomes the Universal Champion, RAW whould be much more interesting, and WWE could garner more high viewership. Therefore, Bobby Lashley owns a good chance in winning the Universal Championship in 2019.

