5 Wrestlers who might look beyond WWE

For how long these WWE Superstars continue to be with the promotion?

Cody Rhodes has done excessively well for himself after leaving WWE. He is a one time ROH World Champion and part of Six-Man Tag-Team Champion with The Young Bucks. Cody Rhodes has established himself as a main event wrestler and has achieved greater heights in the independent circuit ever since leaving WWE. The story continues for other wrestlers as well.

Not everybody tastes success once they get in WWE. Johny Morrison has found huge success at Lucha Underground and TNA after having left the company years back. While it doesn't look like he is returning, truth is, some wrestlers aren't made for WWE. With other wrestling circuits coming into the picture and competing with the World Wrestling Entertainment, there is a greater success rate for some wrestlers outside than at WWE. A circuit which is already filled with huge names and Hollywood stars.

Justin Gabriel as PJ Black and Damien Sandow as Aron Rex are doing increasingly well for their respective wrestling promotions. It is quite understood already, that talent alone doesn't sell a wrestler in WWE. Here, we take a look at five WWE wrestlers, who can achieve greater heights if they leave WWE.

#5 Chad Gable

Give me a chance to sing the outcries of Chad Gable. Initially, along with Jason Jordan, he was the talented babyface Tag-Team Division using their amateur wrestling foundations to wind up a current Steiner Brothers. Winning the NXT Tag Team Championships and the hearts of fans, they truly were one of the Performance Center's greatest examples of overcoming adversity.

American Alpha was set to run the table of SmackDown's Tag-Team division. That didn't work out in any case, and after a year, Jason Jordan was transported to RAW as Kurt Angle's child. From that point onward, Gable has been for the most part directionless. Put something aside for his short partnership with Shelton Benjamin on SmackDown, Gable has had no redeeming qualities to him, particularly since moving to RAW.

Gable can do exceedingly well for himself if he was to leave WWE and try indie circuits.

