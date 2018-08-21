WWE Rumor Mill: Dolph Ziggler turns down contract offer before SummerSlam

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 9.25K // 21 Aug 2018, 01:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dolph Ziggler to leave WWE?

What's the story?

According to Joseph Peisich on the latest Barn Burner 'No Holds Barred' podcast, Dolph Ziggler was offered a new WWE contract early on Sunday before SummerSlam but opted not to re-sign with the company. It is implied that this is potentially the reason why 'The Showoff' dropped the Intercontinental Title to Seth Rollins on the show.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

At SummerSlam, Dolph Ziggler failed to defend his Intercontinental Title against Seth Rollins in the opening match of the pay-per-view after newly returned Dean Ambrose prevented Ziggler's ally, Drew McIntyre, from interfering. Seth managed to put Ziggler away with the Stomp to regain the title he lost to Ziggler a couple of months back.

The heart of the matter

Here's what Peisich had to say on the alleged Ziggler contract story (h/t Bodyslam.net) when he discussed it on the podcast.

“Dolph Ziggler has not re-signed with WWE. He did have a meeting today about his contract situation. They offered him a deal and he didn’t accept it. No wonder why he dropped the title.”

Whilst this news is not at all confirmed and should be taken with a pinch of salt, there's certainly no denying that Ziggler's social media has added fuel to the fire with the WWE Superstar posted the following meme on Twitter.

Ziggler has also referenced his time with the company coming to an end during a recent comedy show Q&A, so it is either something he wants people to think is a possibility, or it's a possibility.

What's next?

Much speculation has been made over Ziggler's contract with reports at one point suggesting he was on a huge money deal. This, however, does not seem to be the case if Ziggler himself is teasing leaving the company, and if wrestling media is hearing rumblings of this happening.

If Ziggler does leave the company it will be a sad affair as he's always been someone I've seen as a star but for one reason or another didn't quite get there. However, the WWE roster right now is arguably the best it's been in a long time and with more call-ups expected post-SummerSlam, now might be a good time for Ziggler to call it a day.

Do you want Dolph Ziggler to leave the WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!