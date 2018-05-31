Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Wrestlers with the best record at the Money In The Bank PPV

A list of Superstars who have the best win/loss record in the history of the pay per view.

Kartik Seth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 02:08 IST
536

Is there a place of these two?
Initially started as a staple for WrestleMania in 2005, Money in the Bank gained fan following and evolved into a pay per view of its own in 2010.

The success of the event in the subsequent years can be deduced from the fact that it was the only B-level cross-branded pay per view in WWE's list before the scrapping of brand-specific pay per view.

Even though the event has only been in existence for nine years, there have been several superstars who have had some of their best matches in the company at this event.

CM Punk and Dean Ambrose had their crowning glory moment in 2011 and 2016, whereas Styles and Owens reached superstardom against Cena in consecutive years.

With Money in the Bank 2018 taking place in one of the most prominent sporting arena in the World, several superstars would love to make a serious impact and improve their record at the event.

Until then, here are the five superstars who have the best record in the history of the pay per view.

Honourable mentions

The Lunatic Fringe has two big wins to his name in one night.
Dean Ambrose

Ambrose has a unique distinction, along with Kane, of winning two matches at the same edition of the pay per view, which he achieved by winning the Ladder Match and his cash-in match later that night to win WWE Title in 2016. However, the Lunatic Fringe lost in all his previous appearances, giving him a win-loss record of 2-3

Alberto Del Rio

Just like Ambrose, Del Rio was on the victorious side on two occasions and faced defeat in the remaining three appearances.

Losses in 2012, 2014 and 2016 were accompanied by Ladder Match win in 2011 as well as a successful World Title defense against Dolph Ziggler in 2013.

WWE Money in the Bank The Shield New Day John Cena Seth Rollins
