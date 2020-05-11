'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns

Pro wrestling is the unwanted love-child of sports and entertainment, as it has been subjected to ridicule, as well as adoration. WWE fans who grew up during the Attitude Era have lamented the dearth of genuine megastars who have the mainstream crossover appeal that Superstars like Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and The Rock have.

Much of it can be attributed to WWE's infamous star-making process, which undermines its performers due to the dreaded '50-50' booking. However, the scenario looks set to change, with more wrestlers getting mainstream attention for their movie and TV roles.

While this is an extremely optimistic look into the future, we just might be on the verge of watching a few wrestlers break the glass ceiling and become huge stars not only in pro wrestling but also in the mainstream world of entertainment. In this piece, we take a look at 5 such wrestlers who can become megastars in the future.

#5 Bianca Belair

The EST of NXT

For those who don't watch NXT and have only seen her on RAW, this will be a confusing pick. Bianca Belair has turned heads ever since she showed up on NXT. She has raw charisma in addition to a great look, which goes a long way in creating a megastar.

Belair gets huge reactions from crowds regardless of her character alignment because there is a tangible spark to her presence, and it has resonated well with the fans.

Recognizing her potential, she has now been called up to RAW, alongside her real-life husband Montez Ford, and his tag-team partner Angelo Dawkins.

Soon the crowds will return and she'll go back to getting rapturous ovations. Her marketable looks and athleticism make her an ideal candidate for a role in action movies. If all goes well, Bianca Belair just might become a big crossover star for the company.