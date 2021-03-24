5 Wrestlers that WWE Superstars convinced Vince McMahon to sign 

Vince McMahon is a controversial figure in the wrestling world. What can't be argued is that the WWE Chairman knows the business better than anyone else.

McMahon has been able to run a multi-million dollar company for many years. He has given wrestling a new lease on life since buying his father's company from him.

While McMahon has been able to achieve so much on his own, there are several names who have helped The Chairman ensure that WWE is steered in the right direction.

More often than not, McMahon needs convincing on certain talents. The following list looks at five times a WWE employee had to convince Vince to sign a certain talent.

#5. Vince Russo convinced Vince McMahon to sign WWE Tag Team legends The Hardyz

The Hardy Boyz have become legends in WWE's Tag Team Division over the past few decades. There was a time when Matt and Jeff Hardy were just teenagers performing on live shows, hoping to land WWE contracts.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo obviously saw the star power that the two youngsters possessed. Whilst appearing on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW earlier this year, Russo revealed that he was the one who sat McMahon down and convinced him to sign The Hardyz:

"A lot of people don't know this. I was the one that sat at Vince's living room table and convinced him to give the Hardys a contract. Before they even had a contract, I'm like... at that point, Vince is in his 50s, and he's not really seeing the coolness factor. You know, bro, I was in my early 30s, and I'm like 'bro, you've got to', and he gave these guys a contract."

Over the years, Matt and Jeff Hardy have had several lengthy stints in WWE. Jeff is currently part of Monday Night RAW, whilst his brother Matt is now making waves over in AEW.

McMahon has a lot to thank Russo for given how much The Hardyz did for tag team wrestling in the early 2000s.

