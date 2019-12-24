5 Wrestling couples who work for different promotions

Professional wrestling is a weird profession to make a living out of. While WWE gives a measure of financial safety to its wrestlers, it comes at the price of a demanding schedule. Even for promotions with lighter schedules, the life of a professional wrestler comes with its own quirks that a person from outside the industry can hardly understand.

This has given rise to a lot of workplace romances springing up among wrestlers within the same company. While it comes with its own challenges, having a partner working for a different wrestling promotion than one's own can be even more arduous.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker are in a relationship

We have recently seen both WWE and AEW taking potshots at the Adam Cole - Britt Baker relationship on their respective shows. While the NXT Champion's relationship with one of AEW's most pushed female wrestlers was a piece of news that the wrestling world latched on to, they aren't the only cross-promotional couple in the business today.

This list takes a look at 5 wrestling couples that are working for different companies:

Cedric Alexander is married to AEW's Big Swole

AEW recently did a feature on their female competitor Big Swole, highlighting how she overcame a life-threating inflammatory bowel disease to successfully earn an AEW contract and, more importantly, become a mother. Swole's story is an inspiring one and not many wrestling fans know that she is married to WWE superstar Cedric Alexander.

While Alexander is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and currently competes on RAW, Swole has also made some appearances in the company. Under the ring name Aerial Monroe, she appeared on RAW in 2016, losing a squash match to Nia Jax. She was also a participant in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, losing in the first round.

AEW has teased that Swole might be set for a big push in the upcoming months with AEW Women's Champion Riho looking for more challengers for her title. Alexander's condition in WWE seems a bit different, with the small push he had received on RAW seemingly over.

