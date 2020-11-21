5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: Big update on Aalyah Mysterio storyline, WWE Hall of Famer to wrestle The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, Becky Lynch return plans

It's that time of the week again when we look back at the rumors from the WWE Universe. In this week's edition, we take a look at possible plans for The Undertaker's farewell as well as a look at what WWE could be planning for Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy.

We also take a look at a couple of WWE legends who could be present for The Undertaker's farewell this Sunday at Survivor Series. There is also an update on Becky Lunch and when we could see the former RAW Women's Champion back in a WWE ring. Lynch is set to give birth to her child with Seth Rollins in the next couple of weeks.

Those are just the big hitters. Read on for a look a look at 9 big rumors from the WWE Universe from the past week.

#5 Hope is true: Aalyah Mysterio-Murphy romance set to continue on WWE SmackDown

Murphy came out with Aalyah Mysterio and the Mysterio family for his match against Seth Rollins on SmackDown. It looks like Murphy has genuinely won their support after he helped Rey Mysterio vanquish Seth Rollins last week on SmackDown.

The match saw Murphy pick up one of the biggest wins of his career as he put away his former mentor after a hard-fought battle.

Murphy was interviewed following his match on SmackDown and here’s what he had to say:

Advertisement

"You see, Seth preys on the weak. Seth picked me up when I was down, when I was at my weakest. He kept me around so I had his back and tonight, the Mysterio’s had mine. Seth has this image of the ‘greater good’ when the greater good is standing right beside me. I think, finally, we can put an end to messiah-disciple because tonight it was messiah-messiah slayer."

From what Murphy said, it looks like the romance between Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy is set to continue. This is definitely good news because this storyline is one of the most interesting in WWE right now. There have also been rumors that this storyline could lead to a wedding angle between Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy.

Here's what Dave Meltzer said about a possible wedding angle between Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy:

"I still see certain DNA in the writing of this angle because so much of it is reminiscent of a WWC angle where Konnan, the top heel, was going to marry Stacy Colon, the sister of Eddie (Primo) & Carly (Carlito) and daughter of Carlos that was a big deal one year in Puerto Rico."