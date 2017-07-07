5 WWE alternatives to face Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jul 2017, 13:49 IST

Floyd needs an attitude adjustment

Floyd “Money” Mayweather isn’t exactly the most popular man in the world of sports, but he’s certainly one of the richest. His nickname isn’t just there for show because the American really does live to make some serious green, and over the last few decades, he’s proven why many tout him to be not only the greatest fighter on the planet but also the greatest businessman.

While that’s all well and good, his upcoming boxing match against Conor McGregor is the definition of a mismatch, and we can think of a few professional wrestlers within the WWE who we’d rather see him square up against. Sure this may come off as biased considering our position of wrestling fans, but come on – Conor doesn’t stand a chance.

A few of these guys would legitimately give Floyd a good fight (despite the weight differences in some of the instances). Meanwhile, others would just be fun spectacles. Given that Floyd is putting his reputation on the line in order to fight a mixed martial artist, we’re confident that he’d do the same with these fine gentlemen.

So with that being said, here are five WWE alternatives to face Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

#1 Wade Barrett

Throw out the rule book

Don’t get it twisted – Wade Barrett is still one of the toughest guys in the history of the WWE, and that will forever be the case. The Englishman is a former bare knuckle boxing champion, and with such an accolade comes an unsurprising reputation for being a man who can handle himself in any kind of ring.

We believe that Wade can translate these skills into a form of boxing that includes possessing gloves, and beyond that, a good performance against someone like Floyd Mayweather wouldn’t be entirely outside the realm of possibility. Just imagine if this happened at Wembley Stadium too: it’d be iconic.

Wade Barrett was rumoured to be the one chosen to break Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania 27, so if he did that would have added a huge ounce more of credibility.

