5 WWE Attitude Era dream matches fans never got to see

The onset of the Attitude Era was a pivotal point not only in WWE but all of professional wrestling.

In 1997, when the Attitude Era commenced, WWE began potraying superstars in a more contemporary manner as wrestlers who wore their hearts on their sleeves. This certainly put them over with the WWE Universe as Vince McMahon's promotion started giving WCW a run for their money in the Monday Night Wars.

WWE legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Rock, Mick Foley, Kane, The Undertaker and of course Vince McMahon were crucial to the Attitude Era becoming a success right from 1997 to 2002. The rivalries between these superstars at the time were one for the ages.

With that being said, there were certain dream matches which fans hoped to see during this time but unfortunately never happened. In this article, we look at five dream matches that fans never got to see in the Attitude Era:

#5 WWE Attitude Era Dream Match - Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Edge

When Edge debuted in WWE in 1998, Stone Cold Steve Austin was already a top superstar.

The two Hall of Famers could never lock horns as The Rated-R Superstar at the time was establishing his name as a tag team competitor, first with The Brood and then with partner Christian as a separate tag team.

In an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina earlier this year, Edge named The Rattlesnake and Bret Hart as the two most desired opponents he never got to face in the ring. He had this to say about Austin:

"I would have loved to have had a "Rated R Superstar"’ Edge vs Stone Cold Steve Austin. That would have been a blast! It just didn’t, you know, I was in the company at the same time as Steve, but Steve was exploding. And Christian and I were trying to make our name as a tag team."

The WWE Universe would have been in for a treat had these two stalwarts gone head to head during that time.

