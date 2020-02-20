5 of the best and biggest rivalries of the Attitude Era

And that's the bottom line because they said so

WWE's Attitude Era is etched in the fans' memory as the golden era of the business. The company was at war with World Championship Wrestling (WCW), who were also broadcasting their program at the same time as World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

The vision of Vince McMahon and his team helped the company steer ahead of its competition as they created more edgy and action-oriented content where everything was off the limits. This action led to more fans tuning into the WWF program than WCW, but WCW still had the edge until the incident that took place on the 4th of January in 1999.

Eric Bischoff decided to reveal the results from an already taped episode of RAW, and 6 lakh viewers switched from TNT to USA Network, which started the end of WCW.

Wrestling has evolved over the years, but the performance and the rivalries of the era are fresh amongst wrestling fans. So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#5 Tables, ladders and chairs matches

TLC matches became a fan favorite and gave a lot of wrestlers a push in their career. The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge and Christian made this brutal match as one of the most loved ones during those days.

The three teams revised the term 'daredevil' as they would go to extreme lengths to inflict pain on their opponents. The three teams set the benchmark for the coming tag teams, and everyone still remembers the con-chair-to move which was used by Edge and Christian and involved hitting the opponent's head simultaneously, on both sides with chairs. The WWE Universe would fondly remember the TLC Match at SummerSlam in August of 2000, where these three teams put on a clinic between the ropes.

