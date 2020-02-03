5 Steps to booking the WWE RAW Tag-Team Championships into relevance again

Amit Shukla

The RAW Tag Team division has been in a run for a while now

WWE's flagship show, RAW, has seen a rise under the expert leadership of Paul Heyman, however, the Tag Team Division has gone downhill over the last few months. The former tag team champions, The Viking Raiders, held the gold but they were often taking on enhancement talents. They once got some competition in Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, and when the opportunity presented itself on the 20th January 2020 episode of Monday Nights, the champions lost to the challengers in Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy.

It was an eventful night and The Viking Raiders was taken down by the Monday Night Messiah and The Best Kept Secret. Buddy Murphy joined hands with Seth Rollins on the 13th January episode and the duo won the RAW Tag Team Championships soon after. This demonstrates that the tag team division may be in safe hands now, but in an attempt to keep the push going, there is a lot that needs to be done.

#5 Turning The Viking Raiders heel

The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders went through a few name changes over the weeks following their debut on the main roster and then went on to become the RAW tag team champions. They also held tag team gold on the yellow and black brand and they helped elevate the division.

The fans on the main roster have not seen this dominant side of the tag team in a while making a heel turn as vicious brutes a refreshing change. It would also help the current champions as a heel vs heel match is not possible, but various contenders can challenge the champions for their coveted gold.

