5 reasons why Sasha Banks was not at the Royal Rumble event

'The Boss' missed a great show, but why?

Sasha Banks is a main event player, but despite her skills, she was nowhere to be found during the Royal Rumble event. She didn't participate in the 30-women Royal Rumble match or come out with her best friend, the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, during her match with Lacey Evans for the title.

This was a shocking moment, and the fans were taken aback by the absence of The Legit Boss, who is always ready to step between those ropes and perform to the best of her ability.

While it was shocking, one thing is sure that the company would have taken this decision, or the wrestler would not have appeared in the show due to some reasons, and they matter the most. These matters could be personal that the company didn't want to talk about or the wrestler didn't want to let the cat out of the bag.

I will try to list down reasons why Sasha Banks may have missed the show, and welcome your thoughts in the comments section. So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#5 She is injured and couldn't be a part of the show

Sasha Banks' ankle must be more injured than we previously realised.



That would make sense, given that they've been trying to have her lose to Lacey Evans for weeks now.#WWE #RoyalRumble — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) January 27, 2020

Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue tweeted this out during the Royal Rumble event that she may be injured, and that could be the reason why she missed the event. This seems like a legit reason why a wrestler of her stature would miss an opportunity to win the 30-women Royal Rumble match, and challenge a champion of her choice for the title at WrestleMania.

This isn't a good thing considering that we are just 70 days away from The Grandest Stage of them All, but it is a possibility that she may heal in the time frame and build a feud with her friend.

This would lead to a great match between them at WrestleMania, and if their match during NXT Takeover: Respect is anything to go by, we know that these two can create amazing moments for the fans between the ropes.

