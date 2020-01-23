5 bizarre WWE Superstars that would have matched The Fiend Bray Wyatt

The Boogeyman versus The Fiend?

The world of professional wrestling has seen a great deal of bizarre, out-of-this-world characters throughout the years. One thing is for sure -- in the current landscape of WWE, and for at least the last decade, nothing matches the aura and style of The Fiend Bray Wyatt. He is one of the most entertaining as well as important wrestlers on the SmackDown brand.

There may be no other wrestler in history, and possibly even the future, that could match the mind games and style of The Undertaker, but if anybody has a chance to usurp The Deadman and take his cr, it's Bray Wyatt's creation of a man with dual personalities.

With this in mind, here is a list of 5 wrestlers that would have been a great challenge to the current Universal Champion, physically and especially psychologically.

#5 Jake 'The Snake' Roberts

Jake Roberts is one of the most cerebral wrestlers in pro wrestling history.

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts is one of those wrestlers that captivated the WWE Universe with his intense promos and dark charisma as well as his psychological attempts to intimidate his opponents. The wrestler was nicknamed 'The Snake' due to his very negative approach to everyone around him and his untrustworthy nature.

A confrontation with The Fiend could produce a great storyline, with both wrestlers as experts in the field of playing mind games. One would expect nothing but sheer brilliance during the weekly programs as the men would spar verbally every week, and dig deeper into physical and psychological warfae on pay-per-view events. A Snake inside the ring with a Fiend would be a sight to see and the thought of it is absolutely captivating.

