3 probable winners of the Women's Royal Rumble 2020 match

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Will The Queen win the Women's Royal Rumble match?

The third edition of the Women's Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place this year, and with 30 of the best WWE female wrestlers in the ring, one can only imagine the possible outcome. There are so many Superstars who are already being considered the standard-bearer in the women's division. The upcoming women's battle royal will have Superstars from all brands and one can only imagine the amazing in-ring action that will take place when the best female wrestlers in the company fight it out.

2019 was a great year for the women's division, and 2020 is expected to take it to even greater heights. Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley are the champions of their respective brands in the company, and the winner, after fighting it out with 29 other female Superstars, will have an opportunity to challenge one of the three.

There is a possibility of a few surprise entrants in the match, which would help in raising the stakes as well as the entertainment value for the fans in the arena and at home.

According to me, three Superstars have a huge possibility of being the winner of this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and it would not be a surprise, at least for me, if one of them reigns supreme at the upcoming female battle royal.

So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#3 Asuka

Will she become The Empress of the Rumble?

The last couple of years have been mediocre (at best) for The Empress of Tomorrow. Asuka won the SmackDown Women's Championship during TLC in 2018 but dropped it on the March 26 episode of SmackDown to Charlotte Flair. She hasn't featured in a Women's Championship match since but did win the Women's Tag Team Championships along with Kairi Sane during the Hell In A Cell PPV, and still has the title on her waist.

Asuka is currently involved in a feud with Becky Lynch, and if she loses the title match but goes on to win the Women's battle royal, it would be a great way to push a Superstar who was undefeated until Charlotte Flair pinned her during a singles match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Also read: WWE RAW: 3 reasons why The Street Profits vs The Viking Raiders is a good idea

1 / 4 NEXT