WWE Royal Rumble: 5 funniest moments in Rumble history

Laugh out Loud

Royal Rumble is almost upon us, and the event focuses on providing us with great entertainment that leaves the fans spellbound.

The show also features a match of the same name where the winner gets the opportunity to challenge a Champion of their choice from RAW or SmackDown. The last three years have seen the Women's division also host their match.

During these matches, and the singles competition that have happened so far, the fans got to see some funny moments that tickled their funny bone and created a moment that has been etched in time.

These moments were few and far between, but they got the attention of the WWE Universe and are the most enjoyable ones.

They told us that no matter what work you do, there can always be a brief moment that can make you smile, and even the most muscular people that are ready to settle their differences between the ropes, can create something worth viewing regularly.

I am listing those 5 moments for your reading and viewing pleasure, and welcome your thoughts in the comments section in case I may have missed out on anyone that you would have wanted to see in the list.

So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#5 Hurricane tries to eliminate Stone Cold and Triple H

Hurricane Helms was one character that would entertain the WWE Universe every time he showed up on TV. While there can be an entire list on the funniest moments by him and R-Truth, this one was special, as it was attempted during the Royal Rumble match.

Hurricane was in the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H and decided to double chokeslam the two wrestlers at once.

This created a moment where arch-rivals Austin and HHH decided to join hands and throw him over the top rope. This led to Hurricane being eliminated from the match, but it was one of the funniest moments that anyone witnessed during the match.

