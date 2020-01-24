5 Wrestlers that could be a surprise in the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Beth Phoenix and Nia Jax had a staredown in the Royal Rumble

The third edition of the Women's Royal Rumble Match is all set to take place in a few days, and one can be sure that the WWE Universe is aware that there will be a host of wrestlers that are set to either make a comeback or return for a one-off appearance. This keeps the fans intrigued as the clock counts to zero because there are so many possible surprises that could be waiting behind the curtain.

A lot can be said about who may return, and the speculation can be high on which returning woman would shock the fans most and raise the level of the match.

A number of female wrestlers are currently out due to injury, and there is a chance that one or more could return during the match as a surprise and to integrate themselves back into the storylines. It is with this in mind that I list 5 female wrestlers that would make for great surprises in the match. As always, your thoughts are welcome in the comments section below.

#5 Ruby Riott

The Squad may be over, but the captain thrives

Ruby Riott has been off WWE TV since suffering a bilateral shoulder injury in 2019. She went through various surgeries and has had a long rehab process, and it would be an amazing moment if she returns during the match. The Riott Squad is not currently united, as Sarah Logan is involved in a storyline with Charlotte Flair, while Liv Morgan is involved in the Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley storyline.

With just one member not on TV at the moment, who happens to be the one-time leader of the team, it would be a great reunion to see her enter the ring after Sarah and Liv's numbers have already been called. This would set the tone for some amazing fight, and the pop that the former Riott Squad leader would receive could be phenomenal.

