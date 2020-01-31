5 reasons why Finn Balor won his match at NXT

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Finn Balor Stands tall

Finn Balor attacked Trent Seven backstage at NXT, and that set the tone for a match between these two performers on this week's episode of the yellow and black brand. The wrestler made a transition by moving over to NXT after taking a break following SummerSlam. He decided to go up against anyone, and his first victim was Johnny Gargano.

Johnny went away from the ring, but it fueled his desire to return to the ring, and while he is back right now, there is no storyline currently going on between these two, as the storyline involving Trent Seven from Team Moustache Mountain has taken center stage.

Finn attacked Trent in the parking lot, and the match during this week's episode of NXT was inevitable, which was eventually won by Balor. It was shocking as no one expected this win, but the company does what it does for a reason, and I list my thoughts for your reading pleasure and request you to chime in for the readers' kind perusal.

By the way, do you think NXT is now the better brand? Hear what the WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has to say regarding the scenario!

#5 To help Finn Balor's Heel Character

Heels are important for business

Finn Balor plays a heel right now, and it wouldn't help him if he loses a match during the initial part of the storyline. Trent is a talented wrestler, but we have seen various storylines commence and culminate in the same manner, and this one would be no different.

Balor is a wrestler that moved from the main roster to the third brand and has proved his dominance with amazing promos and great matches. The wrestler has all the skills to play the character to perfection, and so it would be nice to see how he and the creative team elevate his heel character in the weeks that follow. This is a great storyline, and the fans are invested in it.

Advertisement

Also read: 5 reasons why Aleister Black decided to bring the fight instead of waiting for it

1 / 5 NEXT