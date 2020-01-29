7 Superstars who did not make in-ring appearances at the 2020 Royal Rumble

The Street Profits have wrestled very few matches on the main roster

The 2020 edition of the Royal Rumble is now in the record books, and it was a grand event to start WWE's calendar year. The show was phenomenal from start to finish, starting with the Falls Count Anywhere match that saw Roman Reigns defeat Baron Corbin and ending with Drew McIntyre winning the Men's Royal Rumble match. It was a show of great proportion, as the WWE Universe got a first-hand experience of what pure entertainment looks like where each match topped the previous one, and the show came to a close with what many would call a perfect ending.

The event was filled with some shocking moments. Drew McIntyre shocked the fans (in a good manner) and secured a win over 29 others Superstars in order to earn the right to challenge the champion of his choice at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. There were only a handful of surprise returns, but they were entertainng and often featured strong performances, and there were also a number of active wrestlers that didn't make it to the event at all, including some that were originally announced, such as Rusev and Bobby Lashley.

The following is a list of 7 wrestlers who could have made positive contributions to the show in a wrestling role. As always, we welcome your thoughts in the comments section below. Without further ado, let's get down to it.

#7 & #6 The Street Profits

They didn't get the smoke

The Street Profits did show up to hype the Royal Rumble in a backstage segment (as the tandem often does on RAW), but they didn't get the opportunity to showcase their skills between the ropes on the night of January 26.

This comes as as something of a surprise, as they are one of the most likable teams on the RAW roster and despite the skills to take down their opponents between the ropes, they didn't show up in any capacity. Their lack of an in-ring opportunuty is a point of concern, because they have also wrestled very infrequently on Monday nights, so the Royal Rumble match would have been a great place for Dawkins and Ford to reintroduce what they can do in the ring and begin a push to get themsevles on the card at WrestleMania 36.

