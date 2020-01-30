5 reasons why Aleister Black decided to bring the fight instead of waiting for it

Aleister Black

Aleister Black made his main roster debut on the February 18 episode of RAW in 2019, after showing his in-ring prowess on the yellow and black brand. He showcased his skills against his nemesis on the third brand before being given a bigger opportunity to showcase his skills to a bigger audience every week. He was still working on all brands, as he participated in a tag team title match during NXT TakeOver: New York, where he would lose the match to War Raiders.

During the draft on April 22, he was drafted to SmackDown along with his real-life wife Zelina Vega, and this resulted in a change of gimmick, for the talented superstar. He would appear from a dark room in a backstage promo where he would urge the wrestlers to pick a fight with him. While it was intriguing and went well with his character at first, it started to feel like the same situation every single time.

The state didn't change with his draft to RAW, and that is why this past week he decided to come to the ring, and defeat a local talent named Kenneth Johnson before picking up the microphone, and challenging the roster that he would bring the fight to them, instead of the opposite.

I list my reasons why Aleister decided to do this and welcome your thoughts in the comments section, so chime in:

#5 The promos were becoming mundane

As stated earlier, Aleister appeared from a dark room every week, and it felt like a repeat of last week's promo, which wasn't helping the wrestler in any way.

The wrestler would come to the screens, which would entice the fans about another promo, however, they would hear the same promo in a different tone, but there was nothing too exciting about it, and it started to feel a bit mundane.

Aleister possesses the skills to be a champion, and this approach was not helping the wrestler in any way, and that is why the company decided to change the process for the superstar, and see if it would reap any benefits for both of them because it is closing in on being a year since the promos first started airing on TV.

