WWE RAW: 5 ways Paul Heyman changed the landscape of the show since taking charge

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Ladies and Gentleman, My Name is Paul Heyman

The landscape of RAW has not been the same since the 'mas genius' named Paul Heyman took charge as the Executive Director of the longest-running weekly episodic television show in the history of the company.

Paul Heyman is a legend, and his style of work helped ECW reach great heights during the war between WWE and WCW on Monday Nights. The fans have great memories of the matches that took place on the show. The performance between the ropes catapulted the careers of a lot of wrestlers, and legends including Tommy Dreamer and Sabu, to name a few.

The Humble Advocate also speaks for the reigning, defending, undisputed WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and runs the program on the red brand on a week in and out basis. He has helped a lot of wrestlers through the years, but that is a subject for another article. I discuss his impact on RAW since taking charge and welcome your thoughts wrestling community in the comments section for the readers' kind perusal. So without further ado, let's dive right into it:

#5 The action became intense since he took charge

The action on RAW wasn't up to the mark until Paul Heyman took charge of the flagship show. He knew what the WWE Universe wanted, and what the product was missing. The moment he took charge as the Executive Director of RAW, we saw the opening segment of the Red brand with a fight that dismantled the stage.

He immediately his presence felt, and this was a clear indication that things will change in the weeks and months to come. We have witnessed a change in the programming style since he took charge of the show.

