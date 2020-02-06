WWE Super ShowDown: 5 things that shouldn't happen at the event

WWE Super ShowDown

WWE Super ShowDown takes place in a few weeks, and the company is known for putting together some big matches for the shows in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi shows have seen legends return, but there have also been controversies - from poorly executed matches, to travel issues that have shined a poor light on the events. They are advertised as being "as big as WrestleMania," but the events and their aftermath scream anything but.

While one cannot discount the fact that WWE's events in Saudi Arabia thus far have helped a lot of wrestlers showcase their talent in front of large crowds, it is also important to note that the location has been a hotbed of controversy due to political and cultural ideologies. WWE has signed a 10-year deal with the KSA, and is contracted to run two shows every year for the WWE Universe members there.

That said, these are five mistakes that the company should avoid making during this year's show. You can chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below. So without further ado, let's dive right right into it.

#5 Battle Royals

Did it help?

This match has been done on two of the four Saudi Arabia events, the first being the Greatest Royal Rumble and the latter 51-man battle royal. The question remains, has either match helped the winners, or were they ultimately pointless?

Braun Strowman won the match and the trophy, but did it make him a champion instantly? He was given a green belt at the show, but it wasn't a title, and did little to legitimize the Monster Among Men. Strowman won the Intercontinental Title this past week on SmackDown, but this match had no role to play in it.

As far as Mansoor goes? At best, he's been floundering in NXT aside from a great exhibition between himself and Cesaro, which also took place in Saudi Arabia.

