5 WWE wrestlers that could move to the main roster after WrestleMania 36

The road to WrestleMania is already underway, and this is the time when superstars are created. Drew McIntyre worked as a henchman for Shane McMahon, and also aligned with Dolph Ziggler, after moving to the main roster. The focus this year shifted, however, after Scottish Pschyopath beat 29 other men in the Royal Rumble match to secure a ticket to WrestleMania 36.

During his journey to the top, he did have some good and bad moments - which you can read about by my colleague here. The trip was amazing, but we all know that things change after WrestleMania, which includes wrestlers shifting brands, as well as new and up and coming wrestlers being called to the "main roster". There are a host of wrestlers that qualify to be there as they have shown considerable improvement during their time in the Black and Yellow Brand. For now, we will keep our focus on just five wrestlers that need to be on the Red or the Blue brand once WrestleMania is in the record books.

So, without further ado, let's get down to it:

#5 Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano is a great performer and has been a part of some amazing storylines on the Yellow and Black Brand. He's been a part of Team DIY on NXT and recently returned to action after being attacked by Finn Balor.

The feud between the two wrestlers can be finished in two months, and we would have a great addition to the main roster as he has all the attributes of being a person of value. Johnny has been in some of the most amazing storylines on NXT, which included a betrayal from his team member, Tomasso Ciampa, and his revenge on him, followed by a storyline involving Aleister Black.

He can start a new storyline instantly and also get a great reception from the fans, as they know his skills and the way he can tell a story. The big question, however, remains if he will be given the push from the third brand to the main roster.

