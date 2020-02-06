5 reasons why The Fiend didn't attack Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown (31-Jan-2020)

The Fiend

SmackDown put up a pretty good show last week - if you missed it, the Best and Worst Of SmackDown will help you get the information you seek. While a lot happened on the show, The Fiend didn't make an appearance, and we didn't see the Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse either. That seemed strange as one or the other (sometimes both) have become regular fixtures on the show.

There could be various reasons why WWE decided to keep the Universal Champion off of TV on the first episode of SmackDown after Royal Rumble, which officially started the Road to WrestleMania.

There have been rumors that the company had decided on a match between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt a year ago, and Sportskeeda's own Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue discussed it on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, which can be heard below.

If this is a fact, then why did the company decide to not have Bray Wyatt appear in any shape or form just five days after his most recent Universal Championship defense?

Here are 5 reasons why The Fiend didn't appear on SmackDown. As always, we welcome your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 To sell the effects of the Strap Match

The strap match between The Fiend and Daniel Bryan was indeed brutal, and if the video of the attack by The Fiend is any indication, one can only expect that the company wanted to sell the fact that the effects of the strap match have led to both wrestlers missing SmackDown this week.

Having Superstars miss a show, or multiple shows, in order to sell the brutality or viciousness of a match they had to withstand, is a great idea. It makes the match, in this case, a strap match, seem more important as makes it the booking a much bigger deal while also giving both men some time to rest after a particularly stressful contest.

