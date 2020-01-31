WWE Rumors - Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent was decided backstage a year ago

Roman Reigns backstage at Royal Rumble 2020.

The major talking point heading into this year's WrestleMania has revolved around two matches that could potentially headline the Show of Shows.

Going by the build on TV, Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship seems like the frontrunner to main event WrestleMania 36. However, Tom Colohue had reported earlier that Vince McMahon favors Reigns vs. The Fiend to go last at 'Mania while Paul Heyman has been pushing for the marquee RAW match for the WWE Championship.

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, Tom opened up on the two big matches and the potential WrestleMania main event.

He revealed that Reigns vs. Wyatt has been in the pipeline for almost a year and WWE is serious of pushing the Universal Championship for WrestleMania. While many plans have changed in the past year, the plan to build towards Reigns vs. Wyatt hasn't been changed.

Tom explained:

There has been so much going on but the idea of Wyatt vs. Reigns has been the one consistent for a year.

That's been the one consistent thing they wanted to do. Right after WrestleMania last year, Bray Wyatt started getting advertised, and it caught fire. Everything he did caught fire. He has been incredibly popular for the entirety of 2019. People have been begging for him to get more and more chances. The idea is that the Fiend could main event WrestleMania and potentially beat Roman Reigns.

Advertisement

I've been told for a couple of months, that's the match they are looking for, that's the match they want to do, and that is a win they want as well. I believed until this Royal Rumble that WrestleMania would end with The Fiend standing over Roman Reigns' body, holding the championship. Now you're telling me, after all that Bray Wyatt's done, let's put him in the mid-card and keep him out of the main event. And the worst part is that you're telling me this because Drew McIntyre genuinely deserves this as well. This is a genuine contender.

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar will be a great match and it is fully deserving, and the winner of Royal Rumble could main event WrestleMania again. It seems like forever since that happened. I want to see that. The men's Rumble of course as Becky main evented last year. I want to see that but I'm also a huge fan of Bray Wyatt. How do you make this choice and it's a good thing.

This happens a lot in sport, if you have a good team, it's hard to pick people for each position. You have selection dilemmas, you're not sure who to choose. Last year we had, what was the main event going to be? Rollins vs. Lesnar? Kofi vs. Bryan? Women's Triple Threat. We had three solid contenders. This year we have two, so far. It's a good place to be I'm not sure who is going to win through on this one.

While McIntyre and Lesnar are the favorites to close the show in Tampa Florida, WWE is yet to kickstart the proposed angle between the Big Dog and The Fiend, which should ideally happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. WWE could make a few alterations depending on the fan reaction they get on the 'Road to WrestleMania'.