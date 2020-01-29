WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon in backstage disagreement with top WWE exec about WrestleMania main event

WWE's Royal Rumble 2020 went incredibly well with several stars being built, but perhaps none more so than Monday Night RAW's Drew McIntyre, who blew the roof off of the place when he eliminated Roman Reigns and won the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Now, it seems that McIntyre, who revealed he was choosing to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at WrestleMania, is the subject of a disagreement between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman about where his match with 'the Beast' should fall on the card.

Our very own Tom Colohue has revealed that Mr. McMahon and Heyman have very different ideas about who they think should headline WWE's upcoming WrestleMania in Tampa, Florida.

#WWE sources have made it clear to me that Paul Heyman is campaigning heavily to have McIntyre main event #WrestleMania.



Vince McMahon's preference for the event's main event is still believed to be Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt. #Raw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) January 28, 2020

As you can see, Heyman is allegedly campaigning heavily to have McIntyre and Lesnar headline 'The Showcase of Immortals' but Mr. McMahon really wants the rumored match between Reigns and Bray Wyatt to main event instead.

It remains to be seen who will eventually main event the show and I'm sure that 'The Man' Becky Lynch would certainly have something to say about no-one campaigning for her to main event the show for the second time in a row!

My personal preference to main event WrestleMania would be McIntyre vs Lesnar. WWE gets a lot of criticism for not being able to create new stars. Reigns and Wyatt have been around for years and have had their chances. So now, it's time for someone entirely new, who is currently over like McIntyre to get a chance.

It will be interesting to see who main events WrestleMania in Tampa, Florida.

