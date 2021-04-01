"That would have been a blast!" - Current WWE star wishes he could have faced Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart

Edge has revealed he wishes he could have faced Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin before the pair left WWE.

In a recent appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, the Rated R Superstar was quizzed on whether there was anything he would have liked to have done or achieved in his WWE career before his original retirement. Edge named The Rattlesnake and The Hitman as the two most desired opponents he never got to face in the ring.

Here's what Edge had to say about the prospect of facing Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart:

"There’s definitely characters that, when I was firing on all cylinders, were already gone, as a for instance. But that’s what’s so exciting about being back now, because there are certain characters that I see, and I’m like, “Oh! Hey, I’m back and this can happen!” But I would have loved the chance to wrestle Bret Hart. And just, get in and let us wrestle! I would have loved to have had a "Rated R Superstar"’ Edge vs Stone Cold Steve Austin. That would have been a blast! It just didn’t, you know, I was in the company at the same time as Steve, but Steve was exploding. And Christian and I were trying to make our name as a tag team. But if I could look back and there’s two things that I wish could have happened, those would be two, for sure. Because I feel like those characters would have played well off of each other."

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart famously faced off in a Submission match at WrestleMania 13. Bret Hart would walk away as the victor in what is recognized as one of the greatest WWE matches of all time.

Edge will challenge Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania

Edge vs. Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Credit: WWE)

Upon the addition of Daniel Bryan to the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania, Edge has become more unhinged than anyone expected.

The former WWE Champion unleashed a barrage of chair shots at unsuspecting victims, including WWE staff, last week on SmackDown, solidifying his position as a heel.

Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, reacted to the outburst on Twitter, simply saying:

