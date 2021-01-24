5 WWE backstage pranks that went too far

When one delves deep into the history of WWE, or pro-wrestling in general, they will find that backstage pranks have been quite common for a long time at this point. WWE Superstars spend the better part of their year on the road, away from their families.

WWE Superstars tend to get bored while traveling from one show to another, bringing out the prankster in some of those. It's well documented that the late Owen Hart was a great prankster whose light-hearted pranks always got a chuckle out of the WWE locker room. Over the years, WWE fans have heard and read about countless pranks that Superstars pulled on each other while on the road, on in a backstage area during an event.

In the following list, we will be taking a look at five WWE backstage pranks that were in bad taste and went too far.

#5 Vince McMahon gets Jonathan Coachman 'arrested'

Jonathan Coachman

Bruce Prichard recalled the following incident on his podcast. It all began with a football pool, with Jonathan Coachman being in charge of raising money for the same. Bruce Prichard, Jerry Brisco, and Vince McMahon decided to play a prank on an unsuspecting Coach and had him mock arrested for gambling.

"They take him into Vince's office, he's in a meeting. He's like, 'YEAH? What's going on here?' The police do their thing and Vince was like, 'Go**ammit it, I'm trying to produce a television show here, and in the middle of the go**amn doing it, I got you doing, you doing, you're doing what? A f***ing football pool?' He just went off on Coach and Coach is just shaking, almost in tears. They start to take him out and Vince goes 'Wait a minute, go**amit you can't take him out like that.' He throws a napkin, a lemon napkin at him, to put over the cuffs, so people don't see that he's cuffed in front."

Coach worked for WWE for around a decade, back in the 2000s

It must have been a sight to behold when Coach realized that instead of helping him, the WWE Chairman was putting a napkin over his cuffs in order to make sure no one sees him in that position. Prichard further stated that the cops took Coach away in their car, as part of the prank, until they were called back.