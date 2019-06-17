5 WWE tag teams that hated each other in real life

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.55K // 17 Jun 2019, 17:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hogan and Savage had real-life beef whilst teaming, and William Regal has revealed his true thoughts on Tajiri.

Tag Team wrestling is something special, and when done right, it can be a thing of beauty.

In WWE, there is no shortage of great tag teams, with stars like The Hardyz, The Dudleys, Edge & Christian, DX, The Revival, The Usos, and The New Day all leaving their mark.

But what happens when a Tag Team doesn't get along?

Though they may be seen as a cohesive force to the fans, there have been teams that have truly loathed each other and were just as willing to attack their teammate as much as their opponents in the ring.

Here are five WWE tag teams that actually hated each other in real life.

#5 The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and the Dynamite Kid)

Tom Billington and Davey Boy Smith held the WWF World Tag Team Titles despite real-life beef between the two.

As real-life cousins, you would have thought that Davey Boy Smith and the Dynamite Kid Tom Billington would get along famously.

After success in both Canada and Japan, the pair would have an epic run in the WWF, capturing the Tag Team titles with their incredible offense.

Behind the scenes though, the pair didn't get along, as Billington's 'ribs' were seen as cruel, even injecting milk into his partner, a highly dangerous prank.

Advertisement

Even after leaving the company, the pair continued to feud, and Billington created a ruckus during a 1994 convention appearance by Davey Boy, showing no love was lost between the two.

Davey Boy would sadly die young at the age of 39 in May 2002, whilst Billington would die in December last year on his 60th birthday, after years of being confined to a wheelchair following decades of abusing his body.

1 / 5 NEXT