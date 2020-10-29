5 champions WWE have booked perfectly in 2020

The year 2020 has been bizarre in general and not just for WWE. Several wrestling promotions around the world have struggled to keep up with the frequency of shows amid the pandemic.

However, WWE have managed to stick to their level of consistency to deliver week in and week out. So much so, that Vince McMahon and his team even pulled off this year's WrestleMania with no crowd in attendance in the WWE Performance Center.

Despite being forced to make enormous adjustments amid the on-going global pandemic, WWE, in terms of creativity, have outdone themselves on several occasions. Throughout these past seven to eight months, the company has elevated some of their top Superstars to a new level, including those who carried a championship around their waist or shoulder.

WWE has crowned several champions within these 10 months, and while several title changes have occurred so far, some of the names on this list have almost been booked to perfection in 2020. This article takes a look at the five champions WWE have booked perfectly so far this year.

#5 Former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole

Adam Cole

At this year's historic NXT: The Great American Bash, Adam Cole lost the WWE NXT Championship to then-North American Champion Keith Lee in a "Winner Takes All" match.

The loss brought an end to Adam Cole's historic 403-day reign in the seventh month of 2020. Despite that, it will go down as one of the greatest title runs in WWE history.

Adam Cole's title defense resume in 2020 has seen him defend his belt against the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and The Velveteen Dream. Both of whom Cole defeated on two different occasions to cement his dominance as NXT Champion. He eventually surpassed Finn Balor's legacy as arguably the greatest champion in NXT history.

Advertisement

Ironically enough, in the aftermath of Cole's title loss to Lee, he once again found himself in contention of winning the title, but the challenger in his way was Finn Balor himself.

With an injury forcing new champion Karrion Kross to vacate the NXT title, Adam Cole and Finn Balor wrestled each other in a classic, with the latter winning the belt for the second time in his career.

Overall, it can well and truly be said that Adam Cole was not only one of the best-booked champions in WWE this year, but also one of the best-booked WWE Superstars in 2020.