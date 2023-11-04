5 WWE champions who may lose their titles before the end of the year

Some championships and titleholders in WWE have more success than others. For example, both sets of tag team titles have changed hands multiple times since this past summer.

Roman Reigns and Gunther, conversely, have held their Championships for over a year. In the former's case, he held the Universal title for over two years until it was merged as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

With nearly eight championships, some will trade hands more often than others. With Rey Mysterio facing Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, he might be the next to see his title around another performer's waist. The following five champions might lose their titles before the year ends.

#5 Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are marked women

Upon seeing the ongoing segments featuring Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's days as champion may be numbered. The Scottish lasses have targeted the belts once again, alluding to a potential curse of the titles ever since Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler unified them.

The MMA stars' run was short, and performers like Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville got hurt while holding the belts. While Green is one of the most entertaining women in all of WWE, her team is a makeshift one.

Fyre and Dawn have a great aura and dynamic, which the Women's Tag Team Titles need. They'll take the belts from Chelsea and Niven so Green can continue to pester RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

#4 Rey Mysterio defends the US Title against Logan Paul

Is this Logan Paul's chance to win a title in WWE?

While giving the social media star the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship wasn't an option, having him win another belt may be an upcoming reality.

After winning a boxing match, Logan Paul called out Rey Mysterio. He returned to challenge Mysterio for the United States Championship, and The Master of the 619 accepted a bout for Crown Jewel.

Mysterio is a WWE Legend, but winning the US Title at this point seemed like a strange call. With Grayson Waller, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and others on SmackDown, the long-time veteran instead won the belt. He is a beloved star, but that might be the reason he drops the championship to Paul at Crown Jewel.

#3 The Judgment Day has won WWE tag team gold twice this year

Can the Judgment Day keep a hold on the tag team titles?

Including a change at WrestleMania 39, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles have changed hands four times since The Show of Shows.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn dethroned The Usos but were beaten by the Judgment Day. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso then had a brief nine-day reign before Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the titles.

With four changes in six months, it wouldn't be a massive shock if another team ended the year with the belts. Teams like the New Day, Alpha Academy, and DIY have been featured regularly, so any of those teams could enter the new year with the gold.

#2 IYO SKY has been a refreshing face in the title picture

Iyo Sky has two former Champions on her tail.

Bianca Belair has been dealing with Damage CTRL since they debuted last summer. That's over 14 months of dueling with the faction. She lost her title to Asuka but remained in the title picture until SummerSlam. The EST briefly recaptured the title but was quickly cashed in on by SKY, who has held the title ever since.

Instead of working with some different stars, Belair and Flair have been consistent presences in the championship picture for months. It seems like officials want one of those two women to win the title and head into WrestleMania season as champion.

Perhaps they even want Flair and Belair to square off at The Show of Shows. Whatever the case, it wouldn't be a shock if The Genius of the Sky loses her title to one of the top stars in WWE.

#1 Seth Rollins has carried RAW as the World Heavyweight Champ

The ongoing storyline around Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Title is that Rollins has been overworked by frequently defending his belt. That was the norm before part-timers like Brock Lesnar started to dominate the championship picture.

Shinsuke Nakamura pushed him to the limit in a Last Man Standing match. Drew McIntyre will provide The Visionary with another physical test. It may be too much for Rollins. Even if he gets by The Scottish Warrior, Damian Priest looms with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

While Rollins has more than earned the right to hold the title and main event of WrestleMania, it may not happen. His body may "break down" soon, causing him to drop the title. It's just a matter of if it's in an official match or due to a cash-in. Whatever the case, The Architect may not start 2024 with his belt.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here