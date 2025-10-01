5 WWE champions whose title reigns are in danger of ending

Title changes are a vital part of WWE programming, which adds intrigue and excitement to the product. Fans remain excited to see new stars rise to kick off a fresh championship reign. Currently, WWE has a stacked line-up of champions featuring names like Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. However, every superstar who becomes champion is also destined to lose their gold at some point.

Ad

Fans have been complaining that many championships have lost their prestige in recent times. It could be due to lackluster title runs or long reigns as champions. But as WWE is moving towards the end of 2025, the chances of a few titles changing hands at this time of the year are quite high. The company often looks to pull off some huge shockers before wrapping up the year.

Let's discuss five current champions whose title reigns are in danger of ending:

Ad

Trending

#5. WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

Dominik Mysterio has been carrying the Intercontinental Championship since WrestleMania 41. Over the past six months, he has been an entertaining champion, and fans barely have any complaints about his title reign. However, considering Monday Night RAW's stacked roster, the Intercontinental Championship can be used to elevate some other talent.

Mysterio has been on the radar of many superstars lately due to the him holding the coveted title. Stars like Rusev, Penta, and even AJ Styles are actively going after him. However, Dirty Dom has managed to outsmart everyone until now. But he is expected to drop his championship very soon to move to the main event scene on Monday Night RAW..

Ad

#4. Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton became the WWE Women's Champion on the first SmackDown of 2025. She had an incredible start as champion with her feud with Nia Jax, followed by a WrestleMania 41 feud with Charlotte Flair. However, Stratton's title reign lost its spark in recent times. She has surpassed 265 days as the WWE Women's Champion, making a title change quite likely at this point.

The SmackDown women's roster is in desperate need of a change. A new women's champion could breathe new life into the women's division. Meanwhile, The Buff Barbie could take a break for a while before kicking off a new chapter. WWE could push her into the Women's United States Title picture to use her star power to elevate the women's mid-card division of SmackDown.

Ad

#3. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn won the United States Championship last month on SmackDown in France. His title victory came out of nowhere, and it would not be a surprise if he drops his title at any point in the coming months. Zayn has been defending his title every week, issuing open challenges on SmackDown. He is likely to lose his title in one of these open challenges down the line.

Ad

WWE seems to have no long-term plans for Sami Zayn's United States Championship run. It looks like Triple H is using him to give the mid-card scene a boost for a while. However, this could end as soon as WWE figures out the next major storyline for Zayn. The 41-year-old is expected to lose his coveted title in the coming weeks on SmackDown.

#2. NXT star Sol Ruca

Sol Ruca is currently a double champion in the company. She holds the NXT North American Championship and the WWE Women's Speed Championship. However, carrying two titles at the same time has been strenuous for her. The company seemingly has long-term plans for Ruca as the NXT North American Champion. Therefore, she could lose the Speed Title soon.

Ad

WWE initially introduced the championship exclusively for X. However, the company is making Sol Ruca defend that title on episodes of NXT, such as her match against Jaida Parker at NXT No Mercy. It appears that the Triple H-led creative is abandoning the original concept of the title. Therefore, keeping it on a rising and popular name like Sol Ruca could be problematic.

#1. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh captured the World Tag Team Championship on RAW back in June this year. However, they have barely defended the title since then, sparking backlash from fans. Many believe The Judgment Day's booking is destroying the RAW tag team division. Therefore, a shocking title change might happen anytime on Monday Night RAW in the coming months.

There have been several active tag teams on the red brand, including names like The New Day, The War Raiders, and LWO. The company could rejuvenate the tag team division by crowning new World Tag Team Champion soon. Meanwhile, a cold war seems to be brewing between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio lately and the creative team could push The Prince in that direction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!