5 WWE Championship challengers for Brock Lesnar after Crown Jewel 2019

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 01 Nov 2019, 10:52 IST

We could be in for a great week of wrestling!

Much to the amazement of everyone in Saudi Arabia, packed into the arena and everyone else watching around the world, Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez was the first match at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. The attempt was clearly to replicate an MMA fight, based on the fact that both of the men had an actual past in the UFC.

While it wasn't really a surprise that Brock Lesnar ended up winning the match, the manner in which he did was quite odd. He made Cain Velasquez tap out in the middle of the ring, once again, like a UFC fight.

In any case, this article will look at 5 potential challengers for Brock Lesnar now that Cain Velasquez has been vanquished. Of course, Survivor Series preparations will be underway now and usually 'Champion vs. Champion' matches take place at the said event, so this article focus beyond the event at Brock Lesnar's forthcoming feuds for the title he holds.

I'm going to keep the picks confined to SmackDown (and a part-timer who first appeared on SmackDown) for the time being because that's the brand he's on, at the moment, with the following name being the only exception to the rule.

#5 Rey Mysterio

The feud between Rey Mysterio and Brock Lesnar is far from over, even though the two men are on different brands at the moment. Rey Mysterio pretty much clarified this in a promo after the Crown Jewel match between his friend Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar.

Simply put, Mysterio is on the shelf, but he's brimming with rage about what happened to his battered and bruised son. There is already a storyline in place and Mysterio will go up against his toughest opponent yet, the ultimate underdog trying to fell a giant. Expect this match to happen before WrestleMania, if not at WrestleMania 36.

