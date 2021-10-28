5 WWE couples who are very public about their relationship 

Searching through the WWE roster, you'll see many WWE couples who are either together, engaged or married. When traveling regularly on the road, WWE superstars tend to get close, with some relationships eventually blossoming into becoming official partners.

In the age of social media and everything that it brings, hiding a relationship is more difficult than ever for a WWE superstar. There are no secrets anymore, and the WWE Universe knows exactly which couples exist within WWE.

That being said, here are five WWE couples that are very public about their relationship.

#5 WWE couple The Miz & Maryse

Aside from being villains in the ring, The Miz and Maryse's personal life is very accessible to the WWE Universe. Not only has the couple made it clear on WWE programming that they are a couple, but they even have their own reality show, Miz & Mrs. The reality show focuses on their lives at home and on the road together.

The couple married in 2014 in the Bahamas, but they initially met in 2006, when Maryse applied for the WWE Diva Search:

"In Marina del Rey [Calif.] in 2006, I walked in for my audition for the Diva Search, and Mike was sitting there, and he was one of the judges. I had this perfect speech that I learned in the plane on the way to Los Angeles from Montreal because I couldn’t speak a word in English. We’re in Kansas City, and it’s two in the morning. I’m trying to get back to my hotel, and you [Miz] call me on my phone [while you were driving nearby]. You said, ‘Pull over, pull over!’ I kind of found myself in a parking lot of a ρorn shop." Maryse said. (h/t ewrestlingnews)

Miz followed up by confirming Maryse's admission:

"You might think this is a little weird, but I didn’t want to get in the friend zone. I wanted her to know where my mind was at. But it worked, all right. We sat there in the parking lot and talked for three hours, with a person that doesn’t speak English. That’s an A-plus in my book as a first date." The Miz said.

The couple have two daughters together, and they regularly update their social media pages with updates about their lives. They are definitely the A-list couple that don't hold back in sharing the most private details of their lives, whether it is online or on network television.

