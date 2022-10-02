5 WWE couples that split but had to continue working together 

Several WWE couples have announced their engagements and marriages over the past year. While many of the relationships created in WWE lead to lifelong unions, a small number don't, and these superstars need to continue to work together as part of their contracts.

Numerous current and former stars were forced to work with their former partners after their split. The following list looks at just five former couples who were forced to put professionalism first when they appeared in a storyline together following their breakup.

#5. Matt Hardy and Lita

Matt Hardy and Lita were once seen as one of the company's most popular couples as two-thirds of Team Xtreme. But after Hardy was injured and WWE opted to allow Lita to remain on-screen without him, she joined forces with Edge. It was later revealed that the couple was having an affair.

Edge was also married at the time, which led to a storyline angle where the real-life affair was used to push a feud between Hardy and Edge. All three stars have since noted how uncomfortable it was working on this storyline and how it turned Lita and Edge into the ultimate villains.

The feud ended in a Loser Leaves RAW match in October 2005, which was won by Edge and saw Matt Hardy sent to SmackDown. The Broken One has since moved on to marry fellow wrestler Reby Sky, while Lita was briefly linked to CM Punk ahead of his marriage to AJ Lee.

#4. Marlena/Terri Runnels and Goldust

Terri Runnels and Goldust were among the best-known couples throughout WWE's Attitude Era and pushed the envelope as far as what was deemed acceptable at the time. Their chemistry on-screen was undeniable, but the couple could not save their real-life marriage and announced their divorce in 1999.

Despite clearly having issues off-screen, Golddust and Runnels were part of a storyline with Brian Pillman. This would be the final storyline that the duo worked on together. After the angle concluded, Goldust took on Luna Vachon as his manager while Runnels moved on to a storyline with Val Venis.

#3. John Morrison and Melina

John Morrison and Melina began dating before making their way onto WWE TV together as two-thirds of MNM in 2005. The couple would remain together for 11 years before announcing their official split in 2015. However, throughout their time in WWE, they would split several times, including in 2006 when there were rumors surrounding Melina and Batista.

Morrison and Melina continued to work together on TV until the latter's release from the company in 2011 and would later link up outside of WWE before officially parting ways.

After Melina and Morrison officially parted ways, the former champion went on to marry fellow wrestler Taya Valkyrie.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth

Easily the most famous wrestling couple of all time, Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth were in a relationship ahead of their time together on-screen. However, they opted to call it quits not long after their SummerSlam wedding in 1991.

The duo didn't appear together on WWE TV after their divorce was announced. Still, during their time in WCW, several years later, a storyline saw Miss Elizabeth as the manager of Savage and Hulk Hogan. Not long after their debut, Elizabeth turned on her ex-husband and went on to become the co-manager of The Four Horsemen.

Elizabeth went on to form a relationship with Lux Luger ahead of her death in 2003. Savage married Barbara Lynn Payne in 2010, but just a year later, the WWE Hall of Famer passed away following a heart attack.

#1. Edge and Lita

Edge and Lita were considered one of the company's best heel pairings for some time following their feud with Matt Hardy in 2005. The pairing was short-lived after their affair became public, but the couple continued to work together on-screen until Lita's retirement in 2006.

Edge and Lita had a vibe together and could maintain their connection despite no longer being a couple in real life. The former women's champion went on to date CM Punk following her WWE exit. Meanwhile, Edge married Beth Phoenix, and the couple has welcomed two children.

