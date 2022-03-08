5 WWE couples who have teamed up together at WrestleMania

In the illustrious history of WWE WrestleMania, fans have witnessed many show-stealing matches and jaw-dropping moments. The Grandest Stage of them All is where superstars become immortals, and their name is etched in history for eternity.

For real-life couples in WWE, their moments are created through experiences in and around the ring such as being a manager-superstar duo or even in mixed tag team matches. However, WrestleMania moments for real-life WWE couples are few and far between.

Some couples past and present have added an iconic WrestleMania chapter to their own personal history book.

On that note, let's take a look at five WWE couples who have teamed up together at WrestleMania.

#5 In our list of WWE couples who have teamed up together at WrestleMania: Hall of Famer Booker T and his wife Sharmell teamed up at Mania 22

Booker T and Sharmell were a part of Mania 22

At WrestleMania 22 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Booker T and his wife Sharmell faced their most haunting nightmare inside the ring. They teamed up together to take on the petrifying Boogeyman.

Boogeyman had been terrorizing the couple for several weeks, and they eventually squared off on The Show of Shows. Sharmell bolted to the locker room after The Boogeyman kissed her with a mouth full of worms during the contest. Ultimately, it was Booker T who took the fall following a devastating powerbomb.

#4 Sable and Marc Mero teamed up at WrestleMania 14

During the Attitude Era, then-real-life couple Marc Mero and Sable were pitted together in a storyline. The story arc began when Mero became jealous of the Playboy cover girl receiving a lot of attention. He even covered her up when she was wearing revealing clothes in front of the WWE Universe.

They teamed together at WrestleMania 14 against the bizarre duo of Goldust and Luna Vachon. The couple ended up picking up the victory thanks to Sable, who used her partner's TKO move to claim the win.

#3 The Miz and Maryse joined forces at WrestleMania 33

The Miz @mikethemiz Maryse’s ability and confidence to get back into the ring after having only 1 match in the past 10 years is unbelievable and admirable - mind you without missing a step. You are a superstar in the ring and out. Maryse’s ability and confidence to get back into the ring after having only 1 match in the past 10 years is unbelievable and admirable - mind you without missing a step. You are a superstar in the ring and out. https://t.co/DMpABY8SQj

The Miz and his wife Maryse teamed up just a couple of months ago in their battle against Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Royal Rumble. That night, they were sadly defeated, despite putting in a solid performance.

The first time they ever became tag team partners was at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida. The "It" couple were embroiled in a feud with John Cena and Nikki Bella. Their war came to a head on The Grandest Stage of Them All, where they also succumbed to defeat.

#2 John Cena and Nikki Bella teamed up at WrestleMania 33

John Cena and Nikki Bella performing the Five Knuckle Shuffle at WrestleMania 33

As stated in the previous entry, The Miz and Maryse collided against John Cena and Nikki Bella, who were also teaming up together for the first time. The now-separated couple appeased many in the WWE Universe who were huge fans of the duo.

After the pair had picked up the victory, John Cena got down on one knee and proposed to the Total Bellas star. Nikki agreed to marry him, much to the delight of fans in attendance. Unfortunately, their wedding was ultimately called off, and they went their separate ways.

#1 Triple H & Stephanie McMahon teamed together at WrestleMania 34

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during their entrance at WrestleMania 34

Stephanie McMahon made her in-ring WrestleMania debut in New Orleans at WrestleMania 34, teaming up with her husband Triple H. Stephanie is a former WWE Women's Champion, but this was her first taste of in-ring action on The Show of Shows.

The couple faced the unlikely duo of Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey. Rousey had just signed with the company and immediately became entangled in a conflict with the power couple of WWE. At the Showcase of the Immortals, The Baddest Woman on the Planet forced Stephanie to submit with the Ronda Armbar to pick up the win.

Which couple do you want to see team up next at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

