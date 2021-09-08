5 WWE Daniel Bryan matches to rewatch

Initially written off by many as an indie darling who couldn't make it on the big stage, Daniel Bryan proved all the naysayers wrong during his stint with WWE.

Despite The Rock's claims otherwise, Bryan proved to be the People's Champion -- an everyman who lived out a childhood dream and stood in stark contrast to the archetypal Vince McMahon Superstar.

Having been part of some of WWE's best moments in recent years, Bryan's departure will leave a void in the company. The 4-time WWE Champion was not only one of the company's biggest box-office attractions but also an outstanding performer who could elevate those around him.

Now that he's turned over a new leaf, here are 5 matches you should rewatch to celebrate Daniel Bryan's legendary WWE run:

#5 WWE Summerslam 2013: Daniel Bryan vs John Cena

Pitted in a WWE title match against defending champion John Cena, the main event of Summerslam 2013 was Daniel Bryan's first opportunity to shine as a top babyface.

Following his run as part of the beloved Team Hell No, the crowd was firmly behind Bryan, who tore Cena down on the microphone and established himself as a legitimate contender in the build-up to their encounter.

Despite what the pair delivered on the day, the match is remembered as the beginning of Bryan's iconic feud with the Authority. As the Aberdeen native celebrated winning the WWE Championship for the first time, Triple H hit him with a Pedigree and allowed Randy Orton to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

#4 WWE Survivor Series 2018: Daniel Bryan vs Brock Lesnar

When he came out of retirement in 2018, Daniel Bryan was the hottest commodity in professional wrestling. He put up some decent shows with the likes of Big Cass and The Miz before jumping back into the main-event picture.

Bryan eventually turned heel and defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE Championship, placing him in a Champion vs. Champion match with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2018. The contrast in styles worked a treat as Bryan used his ringcraft to push Lesnar to the limits in a losing effort.

Edited by Vedant Jain