5 WWE debuts that cannot be topped 

In the competitive and wild world of WWE, making a debut is instrumental in setting the tone for a particular superstar's pro wrestling career. The Undertaker's first appearance at Survivor Series 1990 is a prime example.

The DeadMan appeared as The Million Dollar Man's mystery partner, and when he emerged as a towering figure with a powerful aura, fans knew they had seen something special. The Hall of Famer was booked as a menace in the match, which laid the foundation for a dominant career.

However, other debuts are more renowned for the mannerisms in which they were executed rather than their long-term impact. On that note, let's look at five WWE debuts that cannot be topped:

#5. Chris Jericho's WWE debut was universally hailed

On the August 9, 1999, episode of RAW is War, Chris Jericho, one of the most decorated and charismatic superstars in pro wrestling history, set foot in a WWE arena for the first time.

To get a taste of the magnificence of the debut, we must revisit the context in which it occurred. For weeks, a countdown clock had captivated the wrestling world.

The Rock had called out The Big Show mere seconds before the clock struck zero. A wonderful fireworks display lit up the stage as the name "Jericho" appeared on the Titantron to a massive pop from the All-State Arena.

Jericho was one of the hottest free agents at the time of WCW's collapse and bound to the Vince McMahon-run promotion. Naturally, fans were ecstatic to see one of the most charismatic stars in pro wrestling grace the top brand in the industry.

#4. John Cena steps up to Kurt Angle

A relatively unknown, shredded bodybuilder-turned-pro wrestler donning red and black trunks stepped up to the accomplished and technically gifted Kurt Angle in June 2002.

It was "ruthless aggression" that prompted a young John Cena to accept the veteran's open challenge. Cena took the fight to Angle and gave the Hall of Famer a run for his many. Unfortunately, Angle won the match, but WWE gained a new star in the process.

Cena's stellar debut came at a time of immense challenge in "The Ruthless Aggression Era," which was spearheaded by the OVW Class of 2002, which included the 16-time WWE World Champion (13-time WWE Champion and three-time World Heavyweight Champion).

The Doctor of Thuganomics' first appearance showed his willingness and determination to step up to the task and take responsibility. Vince McMahon needed such stars, and Cena proved himself on his first night.

#3. Kane surprised everyone at Badd Blood in 1997

The Undertaker was closing in on an important victory over Shawn Michaels in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match. However, Paul Bearer had other plans. The lights went out, and a seven-foot masked monster, flanked by Bearer, headed towards the ring.

The commentators screamed "That's gotta be Kane!" repeatedly with fear and excitement as the larger-than-life superstar caught everyone by surprise. Kane ripped out the HIAC door, took out the referee, and turned his attention towards The Phenom.

The Big Red Machine overpowered The Deadman and hit his storyline brother with a devastating Tombstone Piledriver, leaving The Undertaker vulnerable to a three-count by HBK.

Kane's debut happened during Taker's prime. It wasn't a common sight to see The Phenom get manhandled with such ease. WWE had experimented with many mystical and dark characters after The Undertaker, and they had struck gold with Kane.

The commentary was just the icing on the cake for a beautifully executed debut that lives on more than a quarter of a century later.

#2. The Shield takes over at Survivor Series 2012

CM Punk's WWE Championship reign was in serious jeopardy towards the end of 2012 as a monstrous Ryback and a seasoned veteran in John Cena were gunning for The Best in The World.

So, he had to come up with a master plan to save his title reign at Survivor Series 2012, where he faced both men in a Triple Threat Match. Enter The Shield, the dominant and well-balanced trio of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

The Hounds of Justice assaulted Ryback, and Triple Powerbombed him through the announce table. The Shield eventually ended up becoming one of the most dominant and accomplished WWE factions in recent memory.

Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns went on to become three of the most dominant stars of the modern era. None of this could have happened if it weren't for that surprise debut in November 2012.

#1. AJ Styles makes a "Phenomenal" debut in the 2016 Men's Royal Rumble

Following the debacles in the preceding two years, Royal Rumble 2016 had to do considerable repair work to restore the prestige of the marquee event. Fortunately, WWE delivered one of the greatest surprises in its rich history that elevated the entire show.

Roman Reigns, the first entrant, quickly eliminated Rusev and took a breather in the corner of the ring. The Big Dog could have never guessed who his next opponent was as his looks turned from confusion to mild disbelief.

The Amway Center waited with anticipation as a brand-new, mysterious theme song sounded through the arena. The live crowd exploded with joy as the words "I am Phenomenal!" graced the Titantron to a massive ovation.

AJ Styles, a TNA stalwart who had accomplished everything there was to accomplish outside of WWE, had finally arrived in the Stamford-based promotion. Many thought it would never happen, which explained their joy that night.

Furthermore, bringing in a debutant for the Rumble, who may not be that familiar to casual fans, was a bold and risky move, but it paid off in the most beautiful way imaginable.

