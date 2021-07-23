5 WWE dream matches for AJ Lee if she makes her return 

This week's wrestling news has been dominated by the rumors that CM Punk is set to make his return, more than seven years after he walked away from WWE.

Whilst the news is yet to be confirmed by Punk himself or any other wrestling promotion, it appears that his landing place could be AEW, but it's hard to rule out anything in the wrestling world.

Punk's wife AJ Lee retired from the wrestling business just a year after the former WWE Champion walked away from the company and has since become a successful author.

Lee was one of the best wrestlers in that crop of women and was popular with the WWE Universe. A return is always an option in the wrestling world and since her husband is looking to head back to the squared circle, here are five dream matches that we could see if Lee follows suit.

#5. AJ Lee vs current WWE Superstar Zelina Vega

AJ Lee has been out of the ring for more than six years, but after Lee left WWE back in 2015, Fighting With My Family went into post-production.

AJ Lee was part of the movie since it was Paige's first night on RAW when she won the Divas Championship after interrupting AJ Lee. Interestingly, it was current WWE Superstar Zelina Vega who portrayed Lee in the film and even Lee herself took to Twitter to note what an incredible job Vega was able to do.

At the time that the movie was made, Vega wasn't a WWE Superstar but has since been signed by the company and now performs on the SmackDown brand. Vega has similar characteristics to Lee and their in-ring style is very closely connected as well as the fact that the two women are probably the same size.

The two women could put on a fantastic match and if given the chance could probably have a lengthy, entertaining feud. Vega is also very safe in the ring which means that Lee would be in good hands given that it was a back injury that was one of the reasons why she opted to end her career early.

