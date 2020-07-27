5 WWE dream matches awaiting Goldberg if he ever decides to return to the company

Time passes quickly when you are a fan of WWE, and so the fact that Goldberg was a part of the active roster as recently as WrestleMania may be lost to some. It does seem like a lifetime ago that Goldberg pinned The Fiend to become the WWE Universal Champion, especially if you consider everything that has happened since then not just in WWE but across the world.

Because of the nature of Goldberg's matches and the fact that he's a physical beast, there's always the chance that he could come back for yet another run with the company. Especially if you consider that WWE has been banking on part-time stars at marquee events like WrestleMania.

So, with that said, who are some of the top WWE superstars that Goldberg could face in dream matches if he was to make a comeback?

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg, a match that WWE had already advertised for WrestleMania

.@Goldberg and @WWERomanReigns will engage in a battle of SPEARS as they go one-on-one for the #UniversalTitle in just 25 DAYS at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/oUf14sviY2 — WWE (@WWEIndia) March 12, 2020

This is certainly the easiest of the 5 picks by a long margin, considering that this was a match that was actually advertised by WWE. Before Goldberg lost the WWE Universal Championship to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania, by all accounts, the plan was for him to put Roman Reigns over and have him be crowned as the Universal Champion. Sure, you may say that Roman Reigns will not be returning to WWE until the pandemic passes, but does one really believe that Goldberg will?

And the best part is that this time, because the match will likely not be for the WWE Universal Championship, the match is not going to be as predictable as it was, the last time around. Goldberg actually has a realistic chance of winning the contest to begin yet another WWE run.