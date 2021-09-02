5 WWE dream matches that didn’t live up to expectations

The WWE Universe has seen its fair share of dream matches throughout the company's history.

Many iconic matches in WWE history have been long anticipated bouts between legendary performers, with some exceeding expectations and delighting the crowd in attendance and the viewers watching at home.

However, unfortunately, some WWE dream matches did not meet the high bar set by the WWE Universe.

There are various reasons as to why a match doesn't live up to the hype. Lack of chemistry, the wrong crowd, the performers' age, injuries, and much, much more. Nevertheless, sometimes a dream match should be left just to the imaginations of the WWE Universe.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five WWE dream matches that didn't live up to expectations.

#5 Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels (WWE SummerSlam 2005)

Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels faced off for the first time ever at WWE SummerSlam 2005 in a match dubbed "Icon vs. Icon."

The match was initially scheduled to be the beginning of a trilogy of matches between the two WWE Hall of Famers. The final match was tentatively planned for WrestleMania 22 the following year.

However, plans changed, and Hulk Hogan backed out of doing the best out of three matches. Instead, Hogan decided to only do the SummerSlam match against Michaels, which he was scheduled to win.

This led to Shawn Michaels comically overselling Hulk Hogan's offense during the match, much to the confusion of Hulk Hogan in the ring and viewers watching at home.

The match and spectacle itself was fine. However, the dream match is most remembered for Shawn Michaels' frustration with Hogan's creative control clause playing out before our very eyes.

