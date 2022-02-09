5 WWE dream matches for Goldberg that will likely never happen

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Goldberg returned to WWE television for the first time since Crown Jewel 2021. He confronted the reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was stunned to see the Hall of Famer back again.

The former WCW legend challenged Reigns to a Universal Championship match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event. Later in the show, it was made official that the Tribal Chief would defend his title against Goldberg in Jeddah.

Many assume that Goldberg's upcoming bout will be his last in WWE. The former two-time Universal Champion has only one match left in his WWE contract, and he might retire after passing the torch to Roman Reigns.

If The Icon does indeed hang up his boots in Saudi Arabia, we may be deprived of several enticing dream matches. In this article, let's look at five dream matches for Goldberg that will likely never happen.

#5. Riddle vs. Goldberg was pushed by The Original Bro

Over the years, Riddle has been on the receiving end of backstage heat due to his straightforward attitude. The Original Bro does not mince his words when talking about his fellow superstars.

One of the superstars Riddle has been calling out for a while is Goldberg. The RK-BRO member has expressed his desire to face the iconic WWE Superstar on a number of occasions.

The two men even had a tense backstage confrontation back in August 2019, which got fans excited for a potential future match. However, if Goldberg retires after his upcoming Saudi Arabia contest, Riddle's wish to share the ring with him will remain unfulfilled.

