5 WWE dream matches that need to happen again

One of WWE's advantages over other genres of entertainment is its ability to provide fan service. Nothing can entice the audience more than the perfect dream match.

The momentum generated by building towards an iconic clash between two goliaths can boost a promotion's business for an extended period and even rub off on other wrestlers.

When done well, dream matches can even expand into compelling programs. Here we'll talk about five dream feuds that WWE could revisit somewhere down the line.

#5 Jon Moxley vs. Roman Reigns would be one of WWE's biggest matches in recent years

Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns pose together.

Despite being an inextricable part of WWE history thanks to his time with The Shield, Jon Moxley's singles career with the promotion proved frustrating. The Blackpool Combat Club member felt stifled by scripted promos and ineffective creative.

His character resembled Kramer from Seinfeld, more than a bonafide badass. However, since joining AEW, Moxley has thrived in a collaborative environment and has consistently proven to be one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling.

In recent years, his former stablemate Roman Reigns has also grown in leaps and bounds. A match between the two would be a thrilling prospect for fans around the world and is worthy of headlining WrestleMania.

#4 John Cena welcomed Kevin Owens onto the main roster

Ever since choosing to extend his contract with WWE, Kevin Owens has been on a roll. The former Universal Champion pulled off an exciting match with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania, undoubtedly one of the year's highlights. He also did his part in an entertaining program with Elias.

In recent weeks with Triple H at the helm, Owens has returned to his roots as The Prizefighter and is becoming a more serious character that is worthy of the main event spot.

There's arguably no one that can elevate him as quickly as John Cena. The two stars have great chemistry and even had a great feud when KO moved from NXT to the main roster in 2015.

#3 AJ Styles and Chris Jericho are two of professional wrestling's stalwarts

Two of the best wrestlers of the last decade

Soon after his stunning debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble, AJ Styles started a feud with Chris Jericho. The duo had an excellent match at WrestleMania 32, which ended with Y2J coming out on top.

In the ensuing years, The Phenomenal One has won the WWE Championship on two occasions. He's also had incredible programs with the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, and The Undertaker.

Meanwhile, Jericho has found a new lease of life as one of AEW's marquee names. The Jacksonville-based promotion's inaugural World Champion, the veteran has continued to reinvent himself and remains one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling.

#2 Bryan Danielson vs. Brock Lesnar II would be a fascinating rematch

Two of WWE's biggest stars over the last decade, Bryan Danielson, took on Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2018. However, this dream match didn't pan out as most fans expected.

It wasn't the ultimate underdog taking on the unstoppable force. The former ROH man had just turned heel and cut corners to put himself on the cusp of an unlikely victory. However, he ultimately fell prey to The Beast Incarnate.

In September 2021, Danielson jumped ship to AEW and returned to his roots as The American Dragon — a reincarnation of Royce Gracie. Lesnar, on the other hand, has started to showcase more of his personality and is playing a completely different character.

The prospect of the two legends colliding with their current avatars is fascinating.

#1 Seth Rollins and Sting have unfinished business

Arguably WCW's biggest icon, it appeared that Sting would never join WWE. However, he eventually signed with the promotion in 2014 and took on Triple H at WrestleMania 31. The Game came out on top in a match filled with cameos from the stars of the Monday Night Wars.

Later that year, Sting returned and took on Triple H's then-protege, Seth Rollins, at Night of Champions 2015. While there were high expectations for the clash, it was unfortunately marred by the Hall of Famer picking up an injury that ultimately ended his WWE career.

However, in recent years, Sting has returned to the ring in AEW and has performed at an incredibly high level. The time could be ripe for this clash between generations.

