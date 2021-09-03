5 WWE dream matches that surpassed expectations

Throughout its extensive history, WWE has presented several matches that were previously the stuff of dreams.

While some matches don't always live up to expectations, many of the iconic dream matches throughout WWE history have been highly anticipated.

While expectations are always high for these dream matches, there have been some select WWE dream matches that manage to even exceed expectations, thrilling the viewers watching at home and delighting the crowd in attendance.

With any "dream match," expectations are always high. Often the expectations for the match quality can be considered too high due to the age of the performers, the energy of the crowd, injuries, and much more. Therefore, some argue that dream matches should be left to the imaginations of the WWE Universe.

Nevertheless, there are select dream matches that not only live up to the hype but somehow manage to find a way of exceeding it.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five WWE dream matches that surpassed expectations.

#5 The Rock vs John Cena (WWE WrestleMania XXVIII)

The Rock and John Cena's epic first-time encounter was billed as "Once in a Lifetime."

The match holds the distinction of being the only WrestleMania main event to be announced one full year in advance. After The Rock cost John Cena the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XXVII, the following night on RAW it was announced that Cena and Rock would square off for the first time at WrestleMania XXVIII.

Considering the extensive promotion and year-long build, the expectations for this highly anticipated dream match were incredibly high.

Nevertheless, once the time came for the bell to ring and the match to be underway both legendary WWE Superstars more than delivered.

The electric atmosphere of The Rock's hometown Miami crowd just added to what was already a historic moment. Finally, The Great One picked up what some considered to be a surprising victory over Cena after hitting the Rock Bottom.

